TROPICS: Hurricane Lee might impact New England this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, Hurricane Lee may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge to the Northeast.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is a Category 3 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 115 MPH. It will maintain its strength until tomorrow morning, before it begins to weaken as it moves through cooler waters in the Atlantic Ocean.

At some point tomorrow, Lee will begin to make a northward turn. While the specific timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, our computer guidance suggests that Lee stays away from the southeastern US. It will also speed up.

There’s a greater concern for impacts to New England and portions of Canada, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee are strong rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard as Lee moves parallel to the coastline. Lee is expected to have a close call with Bermuda on Thursday night.

Deep in the Atlantic, Margot has maintained its strength. As of the latest advisory, Margot is a Category 1 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. Thankfully, no impacts to the Eastern Seaboard will occur from Margot.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance moving off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has an 80% chance of development over the next seven days. If this complex of storms named, tropical wave invest 97-L, were able to strengthen into a named system, next up on the list is “Nigel”.

