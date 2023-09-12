SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee might impact New England this weekend

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, Hurricane Lee may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge to the Northeast.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is a Category 3 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 115 MPH. It will maintain its strength until tomorrow morning, before it begins to weaken as it moves through cooler waters in the Atlantic Ocean.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

At some point tomorrow, Lee will begin to make a northward turn. While the specific timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, our computer guidance suggests that Lee stays away from the southeastern US. It will also speed up.

There’s a greater concern for impacts to New England and portions of Canada, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee are strong rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard as Lee moves parallel to the coastline. Lee is expected to have a close call with Bermuda on Thursday night.

Deep in the Atlantic, Margot has maintained its strength. As of the latest advisory, Margot is a Category 1 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. Thankfully, no impacts to the Eastern Seaboard will occur from Margot.

wis
wis(WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance moving off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has an 80% chance of development over the next seven days. If this complex of storms named, tropical wave invest 97-L, were able to strengthen into a named system, next up on the list is “Nigel”.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound

Latest News

James Michael Muller, 25, died Friday in the line of duty while battling an apartment fire in...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation announces to help family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller financially
Donations collected to help the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller
Donations collected to help the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller
Plan to repurpose Columbia Place Mall
Plan to repurpose Columbia Place Mall
New details about Sumter teen shot, killed
“I am deeply sorry,” Grandfather of Sumter 12-year-old charged in connection to teen’s death speaks