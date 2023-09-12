SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter School District superintendent releases statement on 13-year-old shot and killed

(Source: Sumter School District Facebook page)
(Source: Sumter School District Facebook page)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter School District Superintendent William Wright, Ph.D., released a statement following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Sunday.

The shooting happened outside of a home on Flamingo Road.

According to the Sumter Police Department (SPD), the boy identified as Akeem Pugh was found wounded next to a parked car by officers.

Pugh, who was a student at Chestnut Oaks Middle School, was taken to Prisma Health Toumey, where he later died.

Police said a 12-year-old who was with him was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old was charged with accessory before the fact.

On Tuesday, Wright provided the following statement to WIS:

The Chestnut Oaks Middle School family has experienced the loss of a 7th-grade student who was not only a classmate, but a friend to many. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are extended to his family during this very difficult time. The loss of a classmate can be very difficult, and Chestnut Oaks Middle School is very sensitive to the emotional needs of our students. The District’s Crisis Support Team and school guidance counselor are available to assist any student who may need assistance with coping with this tragic loss.

William Wright, Ph.D.,

On Monday, Shawn Ragin a Sumter School District Board of Trustees member (Seat 5) commented on Pugh’s death via social media.

Ragin said: “It is with a heavy heart to announce that Akeem Pugh, a student at Chestnut Oaks Middle School, has passed away. Please keep his family and the Chestnut Oaks Middle School family in your thoughts. #SumterStrong

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead
American Flag generic
9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina honors Midlands service members and first responders

Latest News

Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston
FILE - A man says he was raped while awaiting trial at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Man says he was raped repeatedly by inmates, guard in South Carolina jail
On Friday, Sept. 8, more than 2,000 runners hit the ground during the Tunnel To Towers 5k Run...
First Responders and U.S. Military honor 9/11 with Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk
According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged...
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor