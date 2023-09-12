Sumter School District superintendent releases statement on 13-year-old shot and killed

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter School District Superintendent William Wright, Ph.D., released a statement following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed Sunday.

The shooting happened outside of a home on Flamingo Road.

According to the Sumter Police Department (SPD), the boy identified as Akeem Pugh was found wounded next to a parked car by officers.

Pugh, who was a student at Chestnut Oaks Middle School, was taken to Prisma Health Toumey, where he later died.

Police said a 12-year-old who was with him was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old was charged with accessory before the fact.

On Tuesday, Wright provided the following statement to WIS:

The Chestnut Oaks Middle School family has experienced the loss of a 7th-grade student who was not only a classmate, but a friend to many. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are extended to his family during this very difficult time. The loss of a classmate can be very difficult, and Chestnut Oaks Middle School is very sensitive to the emotional needs of our students. The District’s Crisis Support Team and school guidance counselor are available to assist any student who may need assistance with coping with this tragic loss.

On Monday, Shawn Ragin a Sumter School District Board of Trustees member (Seat 5) commented on Pugh’s death via social media.

Ragin said: “It is with a heavy heart to announce that Akeem Pugh, a student at Chestnut Oaks Middle School, has passed away. Please keep his family and the Chestnut Oaks Middle School family in your thoughts. #SumterStrong”

