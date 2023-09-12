SkyView
Soda City Live: National Suicide Prevention Week

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week is National Suicide Prevention Week.

A local speaker and poet who has experienced the pain of attempted suicide at a young age is now a suicide prevention advocate and recently completed training through The South Carolina Department of Mental Health Office of Suicide Prevention.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health Office of Suicide Prevention operates under the firm belief that suicide is preventable, especially when communities are equipped with the knowledge and ability to help individuals struggling with the thought of suicide.

Train to be a suicide prevention advocate, here.

To contact Traci Neal for speaking engagements, contact her here.

