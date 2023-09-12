SkyView
Soda City Live: Local dragsters to race in Carolina Nationals

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have a love for speed, fast cars, and drag racing then this event may be of interest to you.

The PRDA Red Line Oil Carolina Nationals will be happening from Sept. 14 through Sept. 16.

You can head to the legendary Darlington Dragway to support a few local racers.

WIS spoke with two generations of dragsters about what they are looking forward to and more about their experience racing.

Local dragsters to race in Carolina Nationals
Local dragsters to race in Carolina Nationals(Carolina Nationals)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

