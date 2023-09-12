Soda City Live: Heyward/Lynhaven Career & Tech. Center Scholarship Gala: Honoring 50 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Heyward Career and Technology Center in Richland School District One is celebrating fifty years of introducing students to trades.

They’re currently accepting nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Award and want to celebrate their milestone with former students and staff who have gone through the program.

Tickets for the gala can be found here.

Heyward/Lynhaven Career & Tech. Center Scholarship Gala: Honoring 50 years (Heyward/Lynhaven Career & Tech. Center)

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.