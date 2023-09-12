Soda City Live: Carolina Food Truck Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Check out all of the delicious foods from across the Carolinas for the first-ever Carolina Food Truck Festival.

The Carolina Food Truck Festival is happening on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

There will also be giveaways, music, fun, and entertainment for all ages.

Carolina Food Truck Festival (Carolina Food Truck Festival)

