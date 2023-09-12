SkyView
Soda City Live: Carolina Food Truck Festival

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Check out all of the delicious foods from across the Carolinas for the first-ever Carolina Food Truck Festival.

The Carolina Food Truck Festival is happening on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

There will also be giveaways, music, fun, and entertainment for all ages.

