SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC World War II vet celebrates 102nd birthday

Ralph Sullivan of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.
His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - It was quite the celebration for a South Carolina veteran as he rang in his 102nd birthday on Tuesday.

Ralph Sullivan, of Gaffney, S.C. was born in 1921 and served in World War II.

Through thick and thin, Sullivan never quit and on Tuesday, his family and friends gathered at the Brookdale Shelby senior living facility to help him ring in his special day. There were decorations and a birthday cake.

Sullivan’s journey to this moment hasn’t been easy. After serving in the war, he worked at a textile plant until early retirement due to colon cancer back in 1970.

Skip to 2013, when he was given just seven days to live. The Bronze star service member walked out of the hospital six days later, defying those odds.

Sullivan likes to spend his time watching Clemson football games and tending to his rose garden.

His advice for the next generation? “Be a better person in all respects,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound

Latest News

This is year number 36 for this massive community event.
It’s Greek to me and that means a lot of yum, yum!
The fair returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.
Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale
USC marks 60 years since desegregation
USC honors three alumni who began the future of diversity at university, celebrates 60 years of desegregation
USC marks 60 years since desegregation
Frieda Brown said the team was joined by surrounding neighbors as well as members of other law...
Richland County deputies trade citations for compassion through yard work