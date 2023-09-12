SkyView
SC restaurants chart high on a list for best Southern BBQ

Barbecue
Barbecue(MGN)
By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight South Carolina barbecue restaurants made it onto Southern Living’s annual list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.

The Palmetto State tied with North Carolina for the second state with the most restaurants to make it on the list. Below are the restaurants and rankings for the restaurants in the Carolinas:

#5. Scott’s Bar-B-Que, Hemingway, SC

#6. Skylight Inn, Ayden, NC

#7. Lexington Barbecue, Lexington, NC

#8. Lewis Barbecue, Charleston, SC

#12. Grady’s Barbecue, Dudley, NC

#18. Stamey’s Barbecue, Greensboro, NC

#28. Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, Charleston, SC

#30. Big T Bar-B-Q, Gadsden, SC

#33. McCabe’s Bar-B-Q, Manning, SC

#35. Hite’s Bar-B-Que, West Columbia, SC

#36. Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge, Shelby, NC

#39 (Tie): Bessinger’s Barbeque, Charleston, SC

#39 (Tie): Melvin’s BBQ, Mt Pleasant, SC

#42. Home Team BBQ, Charleston, SC

#48. Bar-B-Q Center, Lexington, NC

#50. Prime Barbecue, Knightdale, NC

The Carolinas come after Texas, which took the lead with 14 winning BBQ restaurants. The barbecue joints are chosen by Southern Living’s contributing barbecue editor Robert Moss.

He picks the restaurants based on facts like setting, food presentation, and authenticity to the region.

For more information and to see the full list click here.

