SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Parking garage partially collapses in Jacksonville, Fla.

A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida,...
A portion of a parking garage at a hospital collapsed, crushing cars in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WJXT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A portion of a parking garage collapsed Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, media reports say.

Video shows a portion of the top, third-floor level of the garage has collapsed, with some cars having fallen and one dangling.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office calls it an “industrial incident” in a post on X, and said an entrance to the emergency room is closed.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are at the scene making sure no one is trapped, WJXT reported.

Witnesses reported a loud “boom” and said a building nearby is being evacuated, the Florida Times-Union said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead
American Flag generic
9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina honors Midlands service members and first responders

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance
FILE - A number of 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are displayed on June 17, 2019. Data released...
Prescription opioid shipments declined sharply even as fatal overdoses increased, new data shows
Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse
Texas officials said a plumber found a fetus in a pipe while working at an apartment complex.
GRAPHIC: Plumber finds fetus inside pipe while working at apartment complex, officials say