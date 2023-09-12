SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington police seek public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old runaway

Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue...
Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes, and a pink backpack while walking from Park North Apartments near Park Road at 7 a.m. on Monday.(Lexington Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl believed to be a runaway.

Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes, and a pink backpack while walking from Park North Apartments near Park Road at 7 a.m. on Monday.

According to LPD, Anderson did not get on the school bus and was not in school on Monday. She was reported as a runaway overnight.

Anderson is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds.

Police said Anderson does not have a mobile phone.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead
American Flag generic
9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina honors Midlands service members and first responders

Latest News

USC marks 60 years since desegregation
USC honors three alumni who began the future of diversity at university, celebrates 60 years of desegregation
USC marks 60 years since desegregation
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could Impact New England by this weekend
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office