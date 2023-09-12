Lexington police seek public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old runaway

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl believed to be a runaway.

Police said Shaniya Anderson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes, and a pink backpack while walking from Park North Apartments near Park Road at 7 a.m. on Monday.

According to LPD, Anderson did not get on the school bus and was not in school on Monday. She was reported as a runaway overnight.

Anderson is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds.

Police said Anderson does not have a mobile phone.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Salisbury at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com.

