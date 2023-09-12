Lexington man arrested in connection with child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led to Christopher James Price, 32, of Lexington, S.C.

Also, investigators stated Price had files of child sexual abuse material.

Price was arrested on Sept. 5, 2023, and is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.