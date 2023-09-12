SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington man arrested in connection with child sexual abuse material

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led to Christopher James Price, 32, of Lexington, S.C.

Also, investigators stated Price had files of child sexual abuse material.

Price was arrested on Sept. 5, 2023, and is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
The shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.
Teens charged in connection with Sumter shooting that left 13-year-old dead
Traffic jam on a highway.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office

Latest News

Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk
Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk
Lawmakers consider universal free school meals
Lawmakers consider universal free school meals
A committee whose members include lawmakers and school district leaders is currently taking a...
Could every student get free meals at S.C. schools? Panel considers benefits, costs
Kelvin Rene Mejia Ortiz was arrested over the weekend.
Bond raised to $4.5M for man accused of sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co.