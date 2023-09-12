SkyView
It’s Greek to me and that means a lot of yum, yum!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Baklava, spanakopita, and Grecian cheese steak are just some of the many food choices at the upcoming Greek Festival in Columbia.

In addition to the delicious delicacies, there are pastries and drinks. While you eat, you can enjoy music, dancing, do some shopping, tour the cathedral, and mingle with those who genuinely are Greek. I say ‘genuinely,’ because this week, we’re all Greek!

Niki Stewart and Kiki Rothman are the chairwomen of Columbia’s Greek Festival.

This is year number 36 for this massive community event.

Stewart and Rothman joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS News Midday to invite the community to this year’s massive event.

Columbia’s Greek Festival kicks off this Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

It’s at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral which is at 1931 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. The hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, the hours are noon to 6 p.m.Learn more at https://columbiasgreekfestival.com/

