First Responders and U.S. Military honor 9/11 with Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victims who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks are still remembered.

On Sept. 11, 2001, close to 3,000 people died during the tragedy, including New York City firefighter Stephen Siller. He was off-duty at the time.

Siller heard about the attack on the Twin Towers and headed straight to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel. He ran more than a mile from the tunnel to the World Trade Center with 60 pounds of gear on.

On Friday, Sept. 8, more than 2,000 runners hit the ground during the Tunnel To Towers 5k Run and Walk in downtown Columbia.

The event honors first responders and U.S. military members who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The event was created following Siller’s bravery.

Former New York Firefighter Jack Oehm was also one of the thousands of first responders to put his life on the line 22 years ago.

”We have run and have walks and climbs all over this great country of ours to retrace Stephen’s footsteps and honor what Stephen did and all of those first responders that laid down their lives that day for our safety,” said Oehm

The Columbia event also honored fallen Irmo Firefighter James Muller. In May, Muller lost his life in the line of duty while responding to an apartment fire. The Irmo Fire District paid tribute to Muller by participating in the race and wearing T-shirts with “It’s Muller Time” written across it.

At the event, Muller’s wife and the fire district were presented with a memorial plaque before the race. The Foundation raised $10,000 to pay off the mortgage of Muller’s family in his honor.

Fire Chief Mike Sonefield says Muller’s service impacts impact the community.

”As a firefighter, you got an image to uphold regardless. He was the epitome of that. We didn’t put that in him or his family. When he got to us at age 18, 17……. He already had it in him. It was just a matter of this was the vehicle, he was going to do greatness. And he did. He touched hundreds and thousands of people. Just by doing the one thing that he absolutely loves to do,” said Sonefield.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation hosts a 5K run and walks across the country. The proceeds provide homes to military and first responders. No matter the call to service, the significance of Tunnel To Towers is to bring togetherness in communities not just in the Midlands.

“It’s a great day and great event. It brings a lot of people from the community together. It makes them aware of what the foundation does and how we do it for our veterans and our first responders.It brings everybody together and that’s what we need in this country right now. We need more togetherness,” said Oehm.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

