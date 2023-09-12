FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated storm chances linger through Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – As a cold front draws closer to the region, isolated p.m. storm remain possible today and tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

· Highs near 90 for a muggy Tuesday, with a 30% chance of storms for the afternoon.

· Another bump in chances of afternoon storms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

· Behind the next cold front, fall-like air returns for Thursday and beyond.

· Upper 50s are likely for Saturday morning!

First Alert Summary

Good morning all! Our Tuesday will be warm and muggy with high temperatures closing in on 90 degrees. There’s a spotty chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will help fire off a few of these storms.

The cold front arrives for us later tomorrow, bringing us a 40% chance of rain and storms, so stay weather aware. Highs reach the mid-80s. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon and evening.

The front passes through by Thursday morning. and temps are a bit more comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Friday morning our low temp is near 60 and highs reach the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds over the region keeping our skies clear. This lasts into Saturday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs nearing 90.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Most highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Sunshine increases into the afternoon. Less humid and cooler! Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Just a few clouds. Comfortable, with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s! Highs reach the low 80s under a great deal of sun.

