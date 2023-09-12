Discount admission tickets for South Carolina State Fair go on sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Discount admission tickets up to 50% off are on sale for the South Carolina State Fair that returns to Columbia Oct. 11 to 22 for its 154th year.

The discount admission tickets are available through Oct. 10 at participating Circle K locations or at SCStateFair.org.

About discount tickets:

Discount admission tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair).

Discount ride vouchers are $30 per person ($38-$40 during the fair).

Exchange a ride voucher for a Pay-One-Price wristband to enjoy unlimited rides.

Pay-One-Price vouchers can be used to enjoy unlimited rides for any of the nearly 70 rides, including the 150-foot “Celebration Wheel”.

According to the fair, the “essence” of the Palmetto State is captured during the 12-day showcase of exhibits, competitions, foods, rides and entertainment.

“The South Carolina State Fair embodies the spirit of our state, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together in October to enjoy rides, food, competitions, agriculture and the wonderful experiences that make our fair so special,” says S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith. “This year we have a record-breaking number of new foods and drinks, as well as two world-class traveling exhibitions.”

Some new options at this year’s fair include:

For the first time ever, ride vouchers exchanged for Pay-One-Price vouchers can be used to enjoy unlimited rides for any of the nearly 70 rides, including the 150-foot “Celebration Wheel.”

13 new food and drink options will be available for guests to enjoy.

. Two world-class exhibitions will be on display: Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition and Remembering Our Fallen

The fair also claims this year will have a record-breaking number of new foods and drink.

“We’ve curated a remarkable selection of new and enticing food options that celebrate both tradition and innovation,” says Smith. “From the nostalgic delight of Fried Twinkies on a Stick to the bold adventure of Dill Pickle Pizza, every vendor represents a fusion of tastes and cultures that make our fair so diverse in flavor.”

A list of new foodie ventures include:

Billy G’s Carolina BBQ

Donut Dog

Fried Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownies

Fried Twinkies on a Stick

Fried S’mores on a Stick

Mexican Street Corn Sundae

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake

Mighty Mango Tea

Dill Pickle Pizza

Sweet Potatoes

Watermelon Arnold Palmer

Oliver Gospel Mission Coffee

Learn more at scstatefair.org/foodmap.

