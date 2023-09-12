SkyView
Coroner identified 2 men shot and killed in Richland County

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men shot and killed at the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road Monday have been identified.

Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were 34-year-old Joshua J. Jackson of Conway and 40-year-old Eddie A. Boyd of Sumter.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, both Jackson and Boyd were found lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. Boyd was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide,” Rutherford said.

