Columbia police announced man reported missing in July was found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced a man reported missing in July was found safe.

Initially, CPD reported investigators with the Special Victims Unit were searching for Tevon J. Combs, who last spoke with his family in November 2022 but was not reported missing until July 31, 2023.

Police also said investigators were searching for Henry Burton, who last spoke with his family on June 2, but was reported missing on June 16.

On Monday, Police said Combs was found in Maryland over the weekend.

