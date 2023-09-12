SkyView
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named ‘Best Steel Coaster’ in the world

The award comes just months after a crack in a support beam shut the ride down.
Fury 325 was named the "Best Steel Coaster" in the world during the Golden Ticket Awards.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a year in which Carowinds’ Fury 325 was in the public eye for less-than-ideal reasons, it recently received an international award.

The ride was named the “Best Steel Coaster” in the world for the seventh time, the park announced on Monday.

The honor was given as part of the Golden Ticket Awards done by publishing magazine Amusement Today.

Fury 325 is the tallest, fastest and longest giga coaster in North American rankings, and has long been a favorite for park-goers.

Amusement Today also bestowed Carowinds’ brand-new Aeronautica Landing with the Turnstile Award, which recognizes experiences that keep people coming back.

The awards come after a crack was discovered in one of Fury 325′s support beams, leading to a weeks-long closure of the ride while crews worked to safely repair it. The ride reopened in August.

