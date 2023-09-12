Bond raised to $4.5M for man accused of sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County judge significantly increased the bond for the man accused of recently sexually assaulting at least six women across the county.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Kelvin Mejia Ortiz on Saturday in connection with the alleged assaults. During Tuesday afternoon’s court appearance, the prosecutor asked for an increase to the defendant’s $500,000 bond, telling the judge the crimes are escalating.

In court, the prosecutor said police were able to find surveillance video from the latest attack in which the victim could be heard screaming. The suspect’s Jeep was also seen on surveillance video, according to information revealed during Tuesday’s court appearance.

The judge ultimately increased the bond from $500,000 to $4.5 million. A bond hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26, while a probable cause hearing was set for Oct. 3.

Ortiz asked for a public defender and the judge will appoint one.

Detectives caught a break in the case after one of the victims gave a detailed account of her attack, as well as a description of Ortiz and the Jeep he was driving.

The attacks happened early in the morning and late at night, in public places like parking lots and roadways across Charlotte.

Investigators said that after trailing the women, Ortiz used a gun to force them into his vehicle.

He is facing 20 separate charges, including first-degree rape and kidnapping.

Officers believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.

“A lot of people sometimes don’t call the police or are afraid,” CMPD’s Claudio Jimenez said. “That is why we reach out to everybody in an effort to let them know that if you have been a victim to this crime, even if you speak Spanish, call us.”

Investigators said Ortiz targeted Hispanic or Latino women in all the cases.

