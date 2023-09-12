SkyView
Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An active U.S. Navy member was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree with a victim 11 to 14 years old.

Threatt also faces one charge relating to a fraudulent check.

WIS found Threatt’s LinkedIn profile which states he is a Navy recruiter on his last tour of duty and was set to retire in October. His profile also states Threatt is a “weapon and ammunition specialist,” who has been to almost every weapon school in the Navy.

Threatt is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond is set to $100,100.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

