Active U.S. Navy member charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An active U.S. Navy member was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to records, 45-year-old Lawrence Threatt was arrested Friday, Sept. 8., and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree with a victim 11 to 14 years old.

Threatt also faces one charge relating to a fraudulent check.

WIS found Threatt’s LinkedIn profile which states he is a Navy recruiter on his last tour of duty and was set to retire in October. His profile also states Threatt is a “weapon and ammunition specialist,” who has been to almost every weapon school in the Navy.

Threatt is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond is set to $100,100.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.