Two men dead in Richland County shooting

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a Monday morning shooting that left two men dead.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. at the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road.

Upon arrival, deputies said two unresponsive men were found lying on the sidewalk and bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were a 34-year-old man, who died at the scene and a 40-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

