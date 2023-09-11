SkyView
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could Impact New England by this weekend

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Lee could impact portions of the United States by this weekend.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is a Category 3 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH. It will maintain its strength through Tuesday. It’s only moving 7mph and finally picks up some speed moving north by Thursday.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)

At some point on Wednesday morning, Lee will begin to make a northward turn. While the specific timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, almost all of our computer guidance suggests that Lee stays away from the southeastern US.

There’s a greater concern for impacts to the northeast United States and portions of Canada, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee is a strong rip current risk along the Eastern Seaboard as Lee moves parallel to the coastline this week. Lee is expected to have a close call with Bermuda Thursday night and Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Margot also strengthened since this morning. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH making it a category 1 storm. It could actually reach category 2 status by Wednesday, but will not make impact to land.

wis
wis(WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching two disturbances that are moving off of the western coast of Africa. One of these only has a 10% chance of development the next seven days, it’s called Tropical Wave Invest 97-L. Model guidance has this disturbance moving west across the Atlantic. The other disturbance has a greater concern, as it has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days. If this complex of storms were able to strengthen into a named system, next up on the list is “Nigel”.

wis
wis(WIS)
wis
wis(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

