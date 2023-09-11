SkyView
Soda City Live: Meeting Street Music Fest

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family this weekend, The City of West Columbia is gearing up to host its first-ever Meeting Street Music Fest.

Meeting Street Music Fest
Meeting Street Music Fest(Meeting Street Music Fest)

No matter your music preference, this event will surely cover it with an incredible lineup of performers like headline performer Mel’isa Morgan.

Meeting Street Music Fest
Meeting Street Music Fest(Meeting Street Music Fest)

Click here for more information.

