SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Dept. of Social Services highlights services, need for fosters in new campaign

One ad highlights Daniel’s Law or the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of public service announcements from the South Carolina Department of Social Services is highlighting the services the agency offers and the need for foster parents in the state.

One ad highlights Daniel’s Law or the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The law provides safe options to surrender an infant less than 60 days old.

Two infants have been surrendered in the Lowcountry in the past month. One at the Moncks Corner Fire Department surrendered on Aug. 28 and one at Summerville Medical Center last week.

The agency said seven babies have been surrendered in the state this year.

The agency also highlights the need for foster families in the PSAs.

Officials say their greatest need is foster homes willing to care for teenagers, sibling groups and medically fragile children.

“Our mission is to promote safety, support well-being, secure safe and permanent homes for children and youth, and strengthen families,” Michael Leach, DSS State Director, said. “Our more than 4,200 DSS professionals live out our agency’s mission every day with courage and compassion. We are excited to be able to showcase our services in the hope that we can reach more South Carolinians and to further educate the public on our program areas.”

A third PSA highlights the other services the agency provides such as adult protective services, food assistance and child care programs.

The three 30-second PSAs will air in both English and Spanish on broadcast and cable television, social media and streaming platforms.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp
Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could Impact New England by this weekend

Latest News

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
A Midlands woman does not believe she won the lottery with spare change.
Midlands woman wins lottery with spare change
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
The House Education & Public Works Ad Hoc Committee on High School Athletics meets at the South...
Lawmakers looking to fix ‘lopsidedness’ in SC high school sports
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Honoring service members, first responders