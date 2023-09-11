SkyView
Midlands woman wins lottery with spare change

A Midlands woman does not believe she won the lottery with spare change.
A Midlands woman does not believe she won the lottery with spare change.(Wirestock via Canva)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman hit big on the lottery after using her spare change at a local Food Mart.

The woman went into the store on Hard Scrabble Road to buy herself a soda and a snack and decided to buy a lottery ticket.

With that leftover change from her purchase, she won $200,000.

After the realization of her winning ticket, she immediately signed her name on the ticket.

“I know I won it, but it still feels like it isn’t real,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when they caught up with her a couple of weeks after she cashed in the ticket.

