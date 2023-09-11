Midlands woman wins lottery with spare change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman hit big on the lottery after using her spare change at a local Food Mart.

The woman went into the store on Hard Scrabble Road to buy herself a soda and a snack and decided to buy a lottery ticket.

With that leftover change from her purchase, she won $200,000.

After the realization of her winning ticket, she immediately signed her name on the ticket.

“I know I won it, but it still feels like it isn’t real,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials when they caught up with her a couple of weeks after she cashed in the ticket.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.