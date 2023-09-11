Man arrested and charged with sending obscene image to minor

SkyView
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested after being of sending a text message with an obscene photograph to a minor.

Deputies said the father contacted law enforcement stating that his daughter, who is in a youth group at Alice Drive Baptist Church, stated a youth pastor sent a nude picture to her mobile phone.

The subject who sent the photograph to the victim was identified as 77-year-old Maxwell Navar Bohn, II, by deputies.

Bohn was charged with disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He was released on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000, according to deputies.

