Man arrested and charged with sending obscene image to minor

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested after being of sending a text message with an obscene photograph to a minor.

Deputies said the father contacted law enforcement stating that his daughter, who is in a youth group at Alice Drive Baptist Church, stated a youth pastor sent a nude picture to her mobile phone.

The subject who sent the photograph to the victim was identified as 77-year-old Maxwell Navar Bohn, II, by deputies.

Bohn was charged with disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He was released on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000, according to deputies.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.