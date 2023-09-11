SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Judge denies Prisma Health’s request among Unitedhealthcare negotiation

The back and forth continues between Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The back and forth continues between Prisma Health and UnitedHealthcare of South Carolina.

A few weeks ago, Prisma said they would no longer accept United Health Care starting January of next year unless they come to an agreement on prices and care.

After United released a statement, Prisma then sued claiming United made inflammatory and inaccurate statements. Prisma also asked for a temporary restraining order and injunction.

“It is important to point out that Prisma was the one that first went public with the upcoming termination of the parties’ agreement by emailing United’s members directly,” United said in court documents.

A judge recently denied the request.

MORE NEWS: USC’s Carolina Band invited to 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp
Two men dead in Richland County shooting
2 men dead in Richland County shooting
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee could Impact New England by this weekend

Latest News

Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
SCDSS officials address concerning video of inside of Richland County office
A Midlands woman does not believe she won the lottery with spare change.
Midlands woman wins lottery with spare change
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
Video shows conditions inside S.C. Department of Social Services
The House Education & Public Works Ad Hoc Committee on High School Athletics meets at the South...
Lawmakers looking to fix ‘lopsidedness’ in SC high school sports
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Honoring service members, first responders