FIRST ALERT WEATHER - A cold front brings us fall-like weather by the middle of this week!

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A muggy and warm start to the work week for the Midlands.

First Alert Headlines

· Warm and muggy to start the work week.

· Scattered showers and storms with a cold front Wednesday.

· Behind the next cold front, fall-like air returns.

· Great weather for the upcoming weekend!

First Alert Summary

Good morning! The stationary boundary that brought us scattered showers and storms over the weekend is still hanging across the Upstate. Even though we’re still unsettled thanks to this boundary, we’ll have less rain coverage than Saturday and Sunday.

A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of the Midlands will stay dry. Also, with the boundary hanging around, we’ll be muggy and warm to the start the work week. By Wednesday afternoon, another cold front drops into the Midlands, but this one will make it through.

With it, we’ll have some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air will filter into the Midlands. At the end of this week, highs will be around 80 degrees, with morning lows dipping into the 50s on Friday and Saturday!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-80s.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Less humid and cooler! Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Just a few clouds. Comfortable, with highs around 80 degrees.

