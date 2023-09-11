SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Few storms for Tuesday & Wednesday, then fall-like weather arrives Thursday

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Adam Clark
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Warm temps and muggy conditions with a few storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a nice cool-down for Thursday into the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

· Upper 80s and muggy for Tuesday with a 30% chance of storms for the afternoon.

· 40% chance of afternoon storms Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

· Behind the next cold front, fall-like air returns for Thursday and beyond.

· Upper 50s are possible for Saturday morning!

First Alert Summary

Tonight we see lows are in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. We cannot rule out a 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday is warm and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. A cold front is approaching from the northwest and will help fire off a few of these storms.

Wednesday the front arrives and brings a 40% chance of rain and storms. Highs reach the upper 80s. The best chance of rain is in the afternoon and evening.

The front passes through Thursday and temps are a bit more comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

Friday morning our low temp is near 60 and highs reach the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds over the region keeping our skies clear. This lasts into Saturday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the upper-80s.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Less humid and cooler! Highs in the low-80s.

Friday: Just a few clouds. Comfortable, with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s. Highs reach the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Staying gorgeous!

