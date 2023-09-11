FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes on I-26 Eastbound near exit 97 are blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the closure at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: at Exit97, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 5:47AM. https://t.co/QPwizbeRam | 5:52A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) September 11, 2023

