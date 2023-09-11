SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire causes lane blockage on I-26 Eastbound

Traffic jam on a highway.
Traffic jam on a highway.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr via MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes on I-26 Eastbound near exit 97 are blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported the closure at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

