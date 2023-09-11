Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Clarendon County

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person dead is after a shooting on Session Street in Summerton, according to Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Sheriff Baxley said one person is in custody and deputies believe it’s an isolated shooting.

CCSO continues to investigate the case.

