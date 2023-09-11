Columbia-Richland Fire Department honors 9/11 heroes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001.

To commemorate the thousands of lives lost, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department will once again honor them Monday.

The Morning of Remembrance will be hosted outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln street at 8:40 a.m., a prelude to the ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.

Today we renew our vow to never forget the lives that were lost and the heroes that were made on one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.



They forever remain in our hearts and minds.



We remember the events of September 11th 2001. pic.twitter.com/ndckiEN3Gc — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) September 11, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.