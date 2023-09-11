SkyView
Columbia-Richland Fire Department honors 9/11 heroes

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001.

To commemorate the thousands of lives lost, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department will once again honor them Monday.

The Morning of Remembrance will be hosted outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln street at 8:40 a.m., a prelude to the ceremony will begin at 8 a.m.

