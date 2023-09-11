SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Charter-Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 16, 2013, in Cincinnati. Hours before the fall's first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels. Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter's Spectrum cable system right away. Charter confirmed the deal Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.(AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The long national nightmare is over for some sports fans who rely on Charter.

The cable company and Disney, in a joint statement on Monday, announced they have reached a new deal.

The “majority of Disney’s networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum’s video customers,” the companies said.

As part of the deal, Disney+ Basic, supported by ads, will be provided to some Spectrum customers as part of a package, as well as ESPN+ and the ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service.

Disney channels, which include ESPN, were removed from Charter cable on Sept. 1 as part of the contract squabble.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell
The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home...
South Carolina defeats Furman University in home opener
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee gains strength again in the Atlantic Ocean

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, Drew Barrymore explained her position on...
Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strike
Man arrested and charged with sending obscene image to minor
Man arrested and charged with sending obscene image to minor
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin not expected to play in the Bills’ opener against the Jets, AP source says