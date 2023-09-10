SkyView
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island

Viewer Robin Moody recorded this waterspout over Sunset Cay Marina Sunday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a waterspout that touched down in the Kiawah Island area Sunday morning during quick-moving storms in the area.

Viewer Robin Moody recorded a video from Sunset Cay Marina at approximately 11 a.m. Elizabeth Connor shot a still image of the waterspout on Kiawah Island by the Ocean Course clubhouse as well.

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have coastal thunderstorms that sometimes spin up waterspouts, which are common with these types of storms,” Live 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.(Elizabeth Connor)

They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

If you captured the waterspout on camera, please share it at www.live5news.com/showus.

Blake Shearrer recorded this footage of a waterspout Sunday morning from Folly Beach.

