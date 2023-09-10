TROPICS: Lee is back to a Cat 3 storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Lee has strengthened back to a Category 3 storm, and will get stronger this week!

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is a Category 3 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH. Lee has strengthened as upper level shear has dropped as of late. It will continue to strengthen back up to a Category 4 storm by Monday with winds near 140mph.

By Wednesday morning, Lee will begin to make a northward turn. While the specific timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, almost all of our computer guidance suggests that Lee stays away from the southeastern US.

There’s a greater concern for impacts to the northeast United States and portions of Canada, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee is a strong rip current risk along the Eastern Seaboard as Lee moves parallel to the coastline next week. Bermuda is in the track of the storm around the Thursday night to Friday morning timeframe.

Tropical Storm Margot has also strengthened, with maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH. By Monday, Margot will likely become a Hurricane. Thankfully, while moving northward, it will stay far away from the Eastern Seaboard.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching two disturbances that are moving off of the western coast of Africa. One moves off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance of development in the next 7 days. The other just has a 20% chance of development. If either of these were able to strengthen into a named system, next up on the list is “Nigel”.

