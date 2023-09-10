SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. State University briefly placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Students at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg were placed on a campus-wide lockdown for a short period last night after reports of shots fired in the area.

The campus lockdown lasted a little more than 30 minutes, from around midnight to 12:26 Sunday.

An alert sent out to students mentioned reports of shots fired near Goff Avenue, which is within a mile of the university.

A spokesperson for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety says they had no reports of any incidents in that area overnight.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell
The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home...
South Carolina defeats Furman University in home opener
Clemson up big against Charleston Southern University
Clemson University blows out Charleston Southern University in home opener

Latest News

WIS Sunday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
S.C. State University briefly placed under locked down
wis
TROPICS: Lee is back to a Cat 3 storm
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Fall-like temps arrive for next weekend
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island