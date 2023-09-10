FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated showers and storms to round out the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Not as much rain as yesterday, but some of us get a shower or storm for our Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

· Isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

· Muggy and warm to start the new work week.

· Cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon.

· Fall-like weather for the upcoming weekend!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

The stationary boundary that brought us scattered showers and storms yesterday has moved farther into the Upstate. Even though we’re still unsettled thanks to this boundary, we’ll have less rain coverage than yesterday.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

In between occasional showers and storms, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Even tonight, a leftover shower or storm is possible, but we’ll dry out by Midnight.

WIS (WIS)

The start of next week will be warm and muggy, with high temperatures near 90 degrees. By Wednesday afternoon, another cold front drops into the Midlands, but this one will make it through. It’ll bring thunderstorms in the afternoon, as well as some cooler air. At the end of next week, highs will be near 80 degrees, with morning lows dipping into the 50s!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: A leftover shower or storm before Midnight. Chance of rain 30%. Lows around 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Less humid and cooler! Highs around 80 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

