First Alert Traffic: Westbound ramp open after overturned vehicle closed exit ramp

Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina...
Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound lane of a South Carolina interstate to close.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have reported an exit ramp has reopened after being closed due to an overturned vehicle.

Lexington police have advised drivers to use an alternate route after the westbound exit ramp of Augusta Road at I-20 closed due to an overturned vehicle.

Officials added for drivers to have patience while emergency personnel worked on the scene.

