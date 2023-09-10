First Alert Traffic: Overturned vehicle causes I-20 westbound exit ramp closure

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have reported an overturned vehicle has caused the westbound exit ramp closure of a South Carolina interstate.

Lexington police have advised drivers to use an alternate route after the westbound exit ramp of Augusta Road at I-20 closed due to an overturned vehicle.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please use caution as you travel on Augusta Road at Interstate 20. The exit ramp onto Interstate 20 Westbound is completely closed due to an overturned vehicle. Thank you for your patience while emergency personnel navigate the scene. pic.twitter.com/Xk0WqcAceI — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 10, 2023

Officials added for drivers to have patience while emergency personnel worked on the scene.

