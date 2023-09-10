Columbia man sentenced to over seven years for weapons and drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple weapons and drug charges.

Officials said Melvin Roshad Simuel, 36, in 2018 was arrested three different times for possession of firearms and distribution of quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana according to court documents.

Two of the guns that Simuel had were reported stolen and Simuel was on probation for a state firearm conviction at the time of the 2018 incidents.

Court officials reported Simuel was not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition based on previous state court burglary and firearm convictions.

Simuel was sentenced to more than seven years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

