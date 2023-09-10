SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man sentenced to over seven years for weapons and drug charges

Watch WIS News 10 on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 90 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple weapons and drug charges.

Officials said Melvin Roshad Simuel, 36, in 2018 was arrested three different times for possession of firearms and distribution of quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana according to court documents.

Two of the guns that Simuel had were reported stolen and Simuel was on probation for a state firearm conviction at the time of the 2018 incidents.

Court officials reported Simuel was not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition based on previous state court burglary and firearm convictions.

Simuel was sentenced to more than seven years after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell
The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home...
South Carolina defeats Furman University in home opener
Clemson up big against Charleston Southern University
Clemson University blows out Charleston Southern University in home opener

Latest News

WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
Columbia man sentenced in connection to guns and weapons charges
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
University of South Carolina band selected for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WIS
TROPICS: Lee set to strengthen again this upcoming week
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated showers and storms to round out the weekend