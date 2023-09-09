South Carolina football kicks-off their home opener against Furman University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home opener of the season.

The Gamecocks are looking to bounce back after a 31-17 loss against the University of North Carolina. The Furman Paladins are not the teams of yesterday, the Paladins started off the season hot with a 45-10 win over Tennessee Tech.

Furman had six takeaways on the defensive end of the ball in their last outing with a combination of a defensive that effectively utilized the pass rush.

South Carolina will rely on the strong arm of quarterback Spencer Rattler who did not have a bad game against the Tar Heels but the consistency was not there.

In order to win, the Gamecocks will need to stay consistent on offense and one of the running backs will need to step up their workload.

The Game between the two Palmetto State universities starts at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN, or ESPN apps.

