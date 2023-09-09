SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina football kicks-off their home opener against Furman University

The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home...
The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home opener of the season.(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home opener of the season.

The Gamecocks are looking to bounce back after a 31-17 loss against the University of North Carolina. The Furman Paladins are not the teams of yesterday, the Paladins started off the season hot with a 45-10 win over Tennessee Tech.

Furman had six takeaways on the defensive end of the ball in their last outing with a combination of a defensive that effectively utilized the pass rush.

South Carolina will rely on the strong arm of quarterback Spencer Rattler who did not have a bad game against the Tar Heels but the consistency was not there.

In order to win, the Gamecocks will need to stay consistent on offense and one of the running backs will need to step up their workload.

The Game between the two Palmetto State universities starts at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN, or ESPN apps.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
Witnesses said to have seen multiple people attempt to pull a person out of a blue car that was...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Car flipped sideways on Gervais Street
WIS
TROPICS: Lee weakens to a Category 3 Major Hurricane
A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is...
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopen after crash in front of shopping center

Latest News

The Clemson University Tigers (0-1) take on the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers (1-0)...
Charleston Southern leading Clemson at two-minute mark of 1st quarter, live game updates
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Clemson football drops to No. 25 in AP poll
Clemson players hold up their helmets before the NCAA college football playoff championship...
Clemson stunned in season opener by Duke
WIS Sunday 10-11a recurring - Syncbak
South Carolina v. North Carolina Duke's Mayo Classic