South Carolina in a battle with Furman in the 2nd quarter, live updates

2nd quarter

Head coach Shane Beamer betted on his offense big towards the end of the quarter by deciding to go for it on fourth and two. which led to a 36-yard bomb connection between Rattler and Doty, giving the Gamecocks the lead before the half.

Throughout the first two quarters the Gamecocks continued to be bitten by the injury bug, a detriment that an already banged-up South Carolina team did not need.

A stop of the defensive end did not ingnite the South Carolina offense in the way the Gamecocks hoped for.

The young South Carolina defense finally stifled the red-hot Furman offense to give their team a chance to get their first lead of the game.

Great quarterback play on both sides of the ball made the battle between the two Palmetto state teams exciting.

Spencer Rattler’s legs carried the Gamecocks over the goal to score and a successful extra point attempt tied the game at 14 a piece.

Joyner started off South Carolina’s fourth drive of the game. The Gamecocks continually tried to establish the ground game with little success so far.

The Gamecocks unsuccessfully tried to prevent the Furman from scoring, however, the combination of trick player and the pure athleticism of the Paladins seemed too much for the Gamecocks to overcome early. Furman’s score made the game 14-7, Paladins.

The Paladins eventually made it to the red zone, the Paladins used a reverse play to gain extra yardage followed by a running play that had the Paladins a few yards away from the first down.

Furman started the second quarter by gaining yards through their running game.

1st quarter

South Carolina could not get anything going their second time on offense. The Gamecocks had a quick three-and-out with Furman starting off their drive on the Paladins’ 31-yard-line.

Furman tried responding to South Carolina’s score but the Gamecocks defense held the Paladins to a three-and-out.

In the red zone, Joyner attacked the endzone and got into the touchdown on first-and-goal for the score, and by making the extra point, South Carolina tied the game.

Rattler completed his first seven passes of the game.

Wide receiver Ahmarean Brown caught a pass to extend the play leading to a 20-yard gain that was followed by a huge gain on the ground by Joyner.

After the Paladins drew blood first, The Gamecocks needed a response.

The Paladins came to play. Furman moved down the field quickly, thanks in part to a 52-yard play. Furman went for the touchdown on fourth down and was successful leading the Gamecocks 6-0, making the extra point with the score being 7-0.

During the Gamecocks’ first series with the ball, running back Dakereon Joyner and wide receiver Xavier Legette were keys in starting the offense the Gamecocks engine. After marching down to the field, the Gamecocks attempted but missed a field goal, resulting in a turnover on downs.

South Carolina received the kick-off after Furman elected to kick after winning the coin toss.

Preview

The South Carolina University football team faces off against Furman University in the home opener of the season.

The Gamecocks are looking to bounce back after a 31-17 loss against the University of North Carolina. The Furman Paladins are not the teams of yesterday, the Paladins started off the season hot with a 45-10 win over Tennessee Tech.

Furman had six takeaways on the defensive end of the ball in their last outing with a combination of a defensive that effectively utilized the pass rush.

South Carolina will rely on the strong arm of quarterback Spencer Rattler who did not have a bad game against the Tar Heels but the consistency was not there.

In order to win, the Gamecocks will need to stay consistent on offense and one of the running backs will need to step up their workload.

The Game between the two Palmetto State universities starts at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN, or ESPN apps.

