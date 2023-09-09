FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Scattered showers and storms across the region this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Midlands this afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

Showers and storms are back in the Midlands for this weekend.

Warm at the start of next week.

Our next cold front drops in Wednesday.

Fall-like feel at the end of next week.

First Alert Summary

To start the weekend, a stationary boundary is parked across the Palmetto State. With a return of moisture to the Midlands out ahead of this boundary, we’ll have scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

We have just enough energy present to support one or two stronger storms. These could produce small hail and wind gusts of 40 to 60 MPH.

We’ll round out the weekend with a few showers and storms, but rain coverage will be less than Saturday. The start of next week will be warm, with high temperatures close to 90 degrees.

On Wednesday, another cold front drops into the Midlands, but this one will make it through. It’ll bring a few storms in the afternoon, as well as some cooler air. At the end of next week, highs will be near 80 degrees, with morning lows dipping into the 50s!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: At times, isolated showers and storms overnight. Chance of rain 40%. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

Sunday: A few storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the mid-80s.

