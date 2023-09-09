FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances linger around for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Rain chances will remain for the Midlands, but drop off into Sunday, even more so for Monday!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Showers & storms linger, but remain spotty into the overnight and Sunday.

Monday is shaping up to be a bit drier and warmer.

Our next cold front is slated for Wednesday, adding a bump to storm chances.

Highs tumble back to fall feels towards the end of next week!

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good evening my friends! Over the course of our Saturday some saw heavier isolated downpours, with several confimed lightning strikes. Luckily our potential for storms has fallen a bit. A few isolated showers & storms can’t be ruled out for the region into the overnight.

Some isolated areas saw in between 1-2″ of rainfall in a short amount of time as well.

WIS (WIS)

Looking ahead, we will round out the 2nd half of the weekend with a few showers and storms, but rain coverage will be reasonably less than Saturday. The start of next week will be warm, with high temperatures close to 90 degrees, along with even lower rain chances.

WIS (WIS)

On Wednesday, another cold front drops into the Midlands, but this one will actually press through. It’ll bring a few storms in the afternoon, as well as some cooler air late week! At the end of next week, highs will be near 80 degrees, with morning lows dipping into the 50s!

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Some spotty showers and storms overnight. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

Sunday: A few storms & showers throughout the day with breaks of sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Spotty showers and storms in the afternoon with a cold front. Highs in the mid-80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.