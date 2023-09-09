SkyView
Clemson University football takes on Charleston Southern University in cross-state match up

The Clemson University Tigers (0-1) take on the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers (1-0) in the first Tigers home game of the season.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEMSON S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson University Tigers (0-1) take on the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers (1-0) in the first Tigers home game of the season.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 28-7 loss to the Duke University Blue Devils, Clemson will be looking to avoid its first back-to-back losses for the first time in Dabo Swinney’s era as head coach.

Saturday’s game will be the 123rd home opener in Tiger football history as Clemson looks to move 38-0 all time will be the program’s 123rd home opener and the Tigers are looking to improve to 38-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents.

Clemson’s offense will be looking to click after it struggled to get going against the Blue Devils, quarterback Cade Klubnik will need to establish a connection with wide receiver Adam Randall because the wideout only had one catch for eight yards in Clemson’s last game.

The game against the Buccaneers begins at 2 p.m. at the Clemson Memorial Stadium in Death Valley. The game will broadcast on the ACC Network, ESPN, and on ESPN apps.

