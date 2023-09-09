Clemson University football takes on Charleston Southern University in cross-state match up

CLEMSON S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson University Tigers (0-1) take on the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers (1-0) in the first Tigers home game of the season.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 28-7 loss to the Duke University Blue Devils, Clemson will be looking to avoid its first back-to-back losses for the first time in Dabo Swinney’s era as head coach.

Saturday’s game will be the 123rd home opener in Tiger football history as Clemson looks to move 38-0 all time will be the program’s 123rd home opener and the Tigers are looking to improve to 38-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents.

Clemson’s offense will be looking to click after it struggled to get going against the Blue Devils, quarterback Cade Klubnik will need to establish a connection with wide receiver Adam Randall because the wideout only had one catch for eight yards in Clemson’s last game.

The game against the Buccaneers begins at 2 p.m. at the Clemson Memorial Stadium in Death Valley. The game will broadcast on the ACC Network, ESPN, and on ESPN apps.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.