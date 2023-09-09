Charleston Southern leading Clemson at two-minute mark of 1st quarter, live game updates

Live Updates

1st quarter

The Bucs brought press Klubnik, which led to him throwing an interception and a 66-yard return giving CSU the lead.

The Tigers were in Bucs’ territory after Collins caught a pass from Klubnik, with the Tigers moving along the field with seven straight yards for positive yards, it looked like Clemson was trying to tire the Bucs’ defense out.

A 13-yard run by Will Shipley continued Clemson’s momentum, and the gain was followed by two back-to-back throws by Troy Stellato.

The Buccaneers’ recovery of an onside kick was followed by a quick three-and-out, with Clemson starting on CSU’s 1-yard line. An 18-yard first down catch by wide receiver Beaux Collins for 17 yards, bringing the Tigers to the Clemson 18-yard line and a first down.

CSU followed the touchdown with an onside kick and recovered the ball. The Buccaneers came up with a game plan that the Tigers were not expecting.

Clemson went for it on fourth down multiple times, and a fumble by Clemson at their own 29-yard line, which led to a touchdown by the Buccaneers, tying the game.

The defense of the Tigers stifled the Paladins’ offense, making it harder for the team to get going. Clemson University scores after marching up the field to lead Charleston Southern at the quarter mark of the first quarter.

Preview

The Clemson University Tigers (0-1) take on the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers (1-0) in the first Tigers home game of the season.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 28-7 loss to the Duke University Blue Devils, Clemson will be looking to avoid its first back-to-back losses for the first time in Dabo Swinney’s era as head coach.

Saturday’s game will be the 123rd home opener in Tiger football history as Clemson looks to move 38-0 all time will be the program’s 123rd home opener and the Tigers are looking to improve to 38-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents.

Clemson’s offense will be looking to click after it struggled to get going against the Blue Devils, quarterback Cade Klubnik will need to establish a connection with wide receiver Adam Randall because the wideout only had one catch for eight yards in Clemson’s last game.

The game against the Buccaneers begins at 2 p.m. at the Clemson Memorial Stadium in Death Valley. The game will broadcast on the ACC Network, ESPN, and on ESPN apps.

