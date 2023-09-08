SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
wis
TROPICS: Lee rapidly intensifies into Category 5 storm
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is...
First Alert Traffic: Crash in front of shopping center causes outbound lane to close
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Sept. 8,...
Former New Orleans priest indicted, booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft
HHS officials want the DEA to reclassify it as something other than a schedule 1 narcotic
Health officials recommend the DEA lower the restrictions around marijuana
Harris Wolobah, with the basketball in his hands, takes part in game in the Blueprint...
Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver