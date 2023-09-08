SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
wis
TROPICS: Lee rapidly intensifies into Category 5 storm
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion

Latest News

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
Police said the suspect is accused of stealing beer and cigarettes.
Columbia Police search for gas station burglary suspect
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Robert Stalter left his home with his dog Smoke on Saturday morning for their routine walk when...
Dog returns home alone with ripped leash after owner killed in hit-and-run, police say
Florida man’s motive unknown in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post
Damage to Michigan State Police vehicles in Sault Ste. Marie