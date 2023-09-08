SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Watch Kane Brown make a surprise FaceTime call to his wife during a concert

Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.
Kane Brown surprised his wife with a FaceTime call during a concert.(CMT / YouTube)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Country sensation Kane Brown recently provided concertgoers with a sweet dose of relationship goals during one of his shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup as he FaceTimed his wife Katelyn during his performance of “Thank God.”

This song is usually a duet between Kane and Katelyn Jae Brown, but Katelyn couldn’t make it that night. Instead of singing her part solo, Kane pulled out his phone, called her and held it up to the microphone. The result was a concert moment that tugged at many people’s heartstrings.

As the call connected, Katelyn’s face lit up on the big screens scattered around the venue, and the crowd couldn’t contain their cheers and applause.

With the audience still buzzing with excitement, Kane and the crowd launched into the song, and when it came time for Katelyn’s verse, he took a step back and handed the microphone to the audience. The fans, many of whom knew every word, sang their hearts out together, filling the arena with love.

Katelyn, on the other end of the Facetime call, was undeniably moved by the gesture— much like anyone serenaded by a crowd of hundreds would be.

She stood there while listening to the audience and smiled as tears welled up in her eyes in a heartwarming moment that showcased the magic of music and love.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 4
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct....
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes
The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes
The debate surrounding a maximum age for elected officials reignites following public episodes
Harris Wolobah, with the basketball in his hands, takes part in a game in the Blueprint...
Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted