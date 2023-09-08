SkyView
Upstate woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

By Leah Williamson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman won $100,000 with a $3 scratch-off ticket.

She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she is “grateful” for the ability to buy and take care of things she needs with the money.

The winner beat the 1 in 600,000 odds for the last top prize with the scratch-off and says “it’s my favorite ticket.”

She purchased the winning ticket at Quick Pantry #16 on Calhoun Ave. in Greenwood, South Carolina.

The gas station received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

